




Economy

The looming water crisis

Updated : July 03, 2019 11:27 PM IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards states that in urban India, with full flushing systems, the requirement of water is between 150 to 200 litres per head per day.
Over 600 million Indians, half the Indian population, face high water stress, and over 200,000 people die because of lack of adequate safe water.
