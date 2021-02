We can change the world, one community at a time when every story of change inspires the next. But who is listening? The ChangeMakers - an exclusive TV Series on CNBC-TV18, has not only listened to some impactful stories of community transformation in India but has also become the voice of change from its first season.

The ChangeMakers today is the most authentic and sought after TV series that inspires, recognizes and celebrates transformational work under CSR/UN SDG /SOCIAL initiatives being done by businesses, government and non-government organizations.

The purpose behind the series is to recognize the incredible work being done by organizations and to bring the future plans of such bodies to light. Each episode is woven into an interesting format that involves a combination of interviews with leadership teams and beneficiaries as well as actual On-Ground shoots of the work being done at the grass root level.

The series released its 1st Season in November 2019, covering 30 stories across a spectrum of CSR/Social initiatives of small and big organizations. These organizations had successfully impacted the lives of millions of people through their interventions related to education, healthcare, skill development, community development, environment, gender equality, disability among others. Participating organizations found the series well-documented and comprehensive where they received phenomenal visibility of their work.

The Season 2 of ChangeMakers kicked off to a great start in October 2020 and will conclude in May 2021. This season has so far witnessed some exceptional work done by several private companies and NGO’s that are helping the less privileged sections during and after lockdowns.

Organizations like UNDP, Edelgive Foundation, HT Parekh Foundation, TVS Motors, Gram Vikas, Muskaan Dreams, Global Parli, Oil India, Intel, Genpact, etc are among the 80 odd organizations who have or would be showcasing their stories in this series.

“We are here to unearth untold stories happening quietly in some of the most unreached demographics in India. We just don’t want to put a spotlight on CSR initiatives, we also want to inspire and motivate others in India to pick a cause and work towards it,” said Manish Chhetri from The Catalysts - the organization that helped conceive the series.

Leading research firm Sattva Consulting is the Knowledge Partner of the series. "At Sattva Consulting, we work with key stakeholders closely and hence the idea of bringing out their stories of impact in a mainstream media channel appealed to us. We were very glad to partner with The Catalysts & CNBC-TV18 on this wonderful initiative. After all, societal issues such as poverty, malnutrition, employment, climate change are not niche - they affect all of us. And we think that programmes such as 'The ChangeMakers' play a pivotal role in generating this critical awareness. We hope to continue this partnership and achieve greater impact through the power of storytelling leading to action on the ground" said Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, Co-Founder & CEO of Sattva Consulting.

When asked about the future plans of the series, Chhetri said, “Season 3 drops on CNBC-TV18 in November 2021. We are consciously picking up new sectors in dire need of change in India. We are inviting businesses and organizations to apply to be featured on the program.” He also added “In order to immortalize these outstanding stories of change, a Coffee Table Book is planned post Season 3 that would feature over 120 participants from all the three seasons.

The ChangeMakers is telecast every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) at 5.30 pm on CNBC-TV18 and will be on air in May 2021.

To participate* one can reach out to info@thechangemakers.org.in

*conditions apply

This is a partnered post.