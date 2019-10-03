#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
The burning coalfields of Jharia belch poison for local residents

Updated : October 03, 2019 04:30 PM IST

Lives of around half a million people in Jharia in the eastern state of Jharkhand are at risk from land subsidence over abandoned coal mines, where fires have been raging for over a century.
Noxious fumes from the coalfield fires and opencast mining with little heed to environmental safeguards have turned Jharia into the pollution capital of the country, severely impacting the health of local residents.
A plan to relocate people to safer areas has moved at a snail’s pace, with a mere 3,000 families out of 140,000 rehabilitated to a nearby township.
cnbc two logos
