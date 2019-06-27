#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
The big dilemma for Indian students — is an undergraduate college education in the US worth it?

Updated : June 27, 2019 12:28 PM IST

The rising cost of attending American universities as well as political uncertainty in the US after the Trump administration came to power has led to a decline in enrollment of Indian students.
Obtaining work visas has become very difficult for those who want to work in the IT sector and has become even harder for those wanting finance jobs.
Most colleges in the US offer academic flexibility and the opportunity for exploration which make them an attractive proposition for students.
