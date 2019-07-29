That bad? How the US economy stacks up to past rate cut cycles
Updated : July 29, 2019 12:17 PM IST
The US Federal Reserve is seen launching on Wednesday its fifth interest rate-cutting campaign since 1995.
US consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in the 12 months through May.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index turned sharply lower ahead of rate cut cycles that began in 1998, 2000 and 2007.
