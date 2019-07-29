#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
That bad? How the US economy stacks up to past rate cut cycles

Updated : July 29, 2019 12:17 PM IST

The US Federal Reserve is seen launching on Wednesday its fifth interest rate-cutting campaign since 1995.
US consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in the 12 months through May.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index turned sharply lower ahead of rate cut cycles that began in 1998, 2000 and 2007.
That bad? How the US economy stacks up to past rate cut cycles
