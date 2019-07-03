Thanks, 'Avengers: Endgame,' for reminding us why inflation matters
Updated : July 03, 2019 11:40 AM IST
In nominal terms, it costs more today to buy movie tickets, popcorn, and soda and get to the theater than it did in the past, while it costs much less to call your friends and invite them to come along.
The current list of top-grossing films at the US box office is led by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which came out in 2015 and earned a nominal $936 million, followed by “Endgame” at $841 million and “Avatar” at $761 million.
Adjusting for inflation alters the list dramatically. “Endgame” drops to 17th place. “Avatar” slips to 15th with $877 million in adjusted ticket sales. “Gone with the Wind,” released in 1939, meanwhile, vaults to first place with $1.8 billion in adjusted ticket sales.
