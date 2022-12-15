India has potential of becoming second-largest silk exporter in the world, says minister

In order to boost silk production, the government is supporting the creation of sheds and weaving. Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh also said production targets are being met for jute, man-made fibre and technical textiles.

India has the potential of becoming the second-largest silk exporter in the world, Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

She said MoUs with other governments could help boost rural silk production at several stages from cocoons to plantations. Furthermore, the handloom sector could experience an upcoming boom as a result of tax reliefs in trade pacts.

In order to boost silk production, the government is supporting the creation of sheds and weaving. She also said production targets are being met for jute, man-made fibre and technical textiles.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal on Thursday proclaimed that Indian textile exports will soon get a big boost if the United Kingdom's 9 percent import duty were to go away.

He added that India is inisisting on a duty-free access for its textiles for a potential FTA with the UK and eyeing opportunities in Australia and UAE to complement its trade pacts.

On PLI schemes

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 would cover sectors, which weren't covered earlier such as zips for bags and coating material, Jardosh said.

The ministry is going ahead with an investment of Rs 10,683 crore as a part of the PLI scheme for readymade garments and technical textiles. Of the the 87 players which expressed interest, many old players upgraded themselves, she said, adding that the industry's response to investments in MMF apparels was good.

The scheme boosts the aatmanirbharta for man-made fibres and helps add value to those such as viscose, she said. The country is now producing technical textiles like clothes for the Army, for balloons, airbags and home furnishings.

In June this year, the textiles ministry's secretary told CNBC-TV18 it was in the process of formulating a 2.0 version of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the industry.

The textiles ministry secretary had said as and when PLI 2.0 would approved, it would be for garments and apparel, and "whether it is knitted or woven will not make a difference."

On PM MITRA parks

The Union Cabinet in October 2021 approved the setting up of seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) parks as a part of the Union Budget 2021-2022.

The parks offer an opportunity to create integrated textiles value chain from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location.

"The parks will boost the textile ecosystem and make the sector sustainable even without government intervention," Jardosh said, adding that the government received 16 proposals from 12 states for PM MITRA parks, which would have 51 percent stake of state governments.

She said the inspecting states with competitive policy on power, labour, policy, connectivity, will soon decide on PM-MITRA parks

A major proportion of workers in the handlooms, handicrafts, silk and jude-related sectors are women, Jardosh noted and that an issuance of artisan cards would help improve workplace situations, she added.