India to curb cheap textile imports, 12 applications from states being considered for MITRA parks

Stressing on the need to increase penetration of the technical textiles market in India from the current levels of 8 percent to 10 percent, Joint Secretary (Textiles) Rajeev Saxena said that Technotex 2023, slated to be held in Mumbai from February 22 to 24 aims to bring penetration to levels of 30 percent to 70 percent, as achieved by advanced nations.

In a move to curb dumping and imports of low-quality cheap textiles, the Centre has identified 107 textiles for quality control orders (QCOs).

As many as 12 valid applications from states are currently under consideration for PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) parks, however there's no word so far on when the process will be finalised by the Centre. With 48 medical items under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regulation and 18 items classified as geotextiles and protective textiles already notified on the WTO website, consultations are slated to be held on 28th February for 34 more textiles being finalised for quality control orders (QCOs).

He explained that the event will witness participation of over 150 exhibitors and 250 buyers from 30 nations, including companies from Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland and South Africa.

In comparison to the global market size of $260 billion, the market size of the technical textiles market in India in 2020 was $20.5 billion. Saxena told CNBC-TV18 that the government is also planning a conference next month on geotextiles which are being extensively used by infrastructure ministries, while assuring that there will be no compromise on quality for technical textiles, geotextiles, medical textiles and bullet proof jackets.

With 207 HSN codes dedicated for technical textiles which are being promoted by the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), the government is hopeful of witnessing positive growth in the sector.