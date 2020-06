A terrorist attack was reported near the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday, killing two people and leaving three injured, DawnNewsTV reported.

The report said that at least 4 attackers tried to enter the trading hall and opened fire while a grenade attack was carried out at the entrance.

All the terrorists were gunned down by the police and rangers.

Sindh Rangers said that a clearance operation is underway in the vicinity, the report added.

At least two civilians were among the people killed in the attack. Several weapons and hand grenades have been recovered from the attackers, the report said.