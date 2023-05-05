English
Taxmen to conduct two month special drive to weed out fake GST registrations

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.COMMay 5, 2023 11:14:52 PM IST (Published)

This menace of fake registrations and issuance of bogus invoices for passing fake ITC has become a serious problem, wherein fraudulent people engage in dubious and complex transactions, causing revenue loss to the government.

The CBIC will undertake a two-month-long special drive to detect fake GST registrations and take action to identify the masterminds/beneficiaries as it aims to weed out fake ITC claims.

Fake/non-genuine registrations are being used to fraudulently pass on input tax credit (ITC) to unscrupulous recipients by issuing invoices without any underlying supply of goods or services or both.
This menace of fake registrations and issuance of bogus invoices for passing fake ITC has become a serious problem, wherein fraudulent people engage in dubious and complex transactions, causing revenue loss to the government, the GST Policy wing of the CBIC said.
X