Starting today, the petrol price will increase by Rs 10 while the diesel rate will go up by Rs 13.

This, after the government on Tuesday announced its decision of increasing the additional excise duty in the form of road cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre. It also raised the special additional duty on excise by Rs 2 on petrol and Rs 5 on diesel, taking the net hike in prices to Rs 10 and Rs 13, respectively.

Total taxes, including centre and state combined, now constitute 69 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel in Delhi.

The state governments levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel at different rates and hence the tax share will be higher in the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai and Kolkata, as the state VAT is higher here.

However, a government official told CNBC-TV18 that the price hike will be absorbed against the fall in crude prices and that there will be no change for the retail prices for consumers.

"The excise duty hike would enable the government to mitigate the slippage in indirect tax revenues from the lockdown and disruption to the economic activities to the extent of around 0.55 percent to 0.75 percent of the GDP," said Siddharth Kothari, Economist at Sunidhi Securities & Finance Ltd.