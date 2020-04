The Indian Revenue Service Association (IRSA) an all-India body of tax officers, has put together a prescription for the government to help mobilise revenues and stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Key among its recommendations to mobilise revenue include reintroducing a wealth tax for those over Rs 5 crore net worth or raising the tax on the super-rich (annual income above Rs 1 crore) to 40 percent.

The note, called F.O.R.C.E. (Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 epidemic) calls for the introduction of a 4 percent COVID Relief Cess, which it said could fetch the government Rs 15,000-18,000 crore.

The government could also consider introducing a coronavirus tax savings scheme, investments into which could bring tax deduction to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh under Section 80C. The interest rate on this could be similar to other small savings schemes.

Further, it calls for the reintroduction of the inheritance tax, which was abolished in 1985.

The note also moots a number of steps to help individuals and MSMEs. It calls for offering a direct cash transfer of Rs 3,000-5,000 every month for six months for the country's bottom 12 crore households.

It also suggests a number of steps to put incomes directly in the hands of the people, including introducing a coronavirus tax savings scheme.