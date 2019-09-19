Tax collection misses target by a wide margin in April-September period
Updated : September 19, 2019 07:26 AM IST
Of the Rs 5.50 lakh crore tax collections, advance tax rose a tepid 7.3 percent to Rs 2.20 lakh crore from Rs 2.05 crore.
Fiscal deficit crossed 77 percent of the annual target in July at Rs 5,47,605 crore, against a target of Rs 7,03,760 crore for the full year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more