Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Global stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes
Tax authorities can now attach property, bank account of GST return non-filers

Updated : December 27, 2019 12:46 PM IST

Authorities under new rule can attach property, bank accounts and cancel registration of taxpayers for not filing GST returns within the specified period.
Authorities found that about 20 percent of GST assessees do not file their returns, hurting the revenue collection.
In addition to tax assessed, return non-filers will also be liable to pay interest and penalty in accordance with the provisions of the Act.
Tax authorities can now attach property, bank account of GST return non-filers
cnbc two logos
Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

