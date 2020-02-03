Economy Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran says need more unicorns outside software to create mid-level jobs Updated : February 03, 2020 08:59 PM IST Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan said using technology to improve skills will impact 30 million jobs in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and judiciary. Chandrasekharan added the country needed jobs in the "middle" compared to the two extremes that exist currently—high-skill, high-productive and low-skilled, low-productive employees. "There is a missing middle. We need to create jobs in the middle," he added.