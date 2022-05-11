This decade holds huge promise for India, says Tata Group chief

The current decade holds huge promise for India with lot of opportunities but the country will need to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in order to achieve a holistic growth, while bringing more women into the workforce, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

In the coming decades, 70 percent of the world's growth will come from emerging markets and India's growth is going to be higher than most countries and the country needs to make the opportunity count, he said while speaking at the CII Business Summit 2022.

"We are going to be the third largest economy, but we have to achieve it in such a way that that growth is enjoyed by all. We can't have the gap (between the rich and the poor) becoming wider," said Chandrasekaran.

Also read:

He further said, "We have to lift hundreds of millions of people in the coming decade out of poverty." Since Independence, he said, India's economy has grown from being 3 percent of world's GDP to about 7 percent currently and many have escaped hardships because of this growth. In the last 10 years alone the country has lifted about 270 million people out of poverty.

"Our economy has changed beyond recognition in these 75 years. We entered new businesses and have flourished in many sectors ... but still we have a long way to go, whether it is in terms of women employment, the number of people below the poverty line, access to healthcare, and education for all," he said.

He expressed confidence that India will grow beyond a $5 trillion economy, to even $8 trillion. "It's a huge opportunity in whichever way you look at it and we need to make this count and at the same time address the problems that need to be addressed."

"The way forward has to be technology," Chandrasekaran said, adding, "The way forward has to be ensuring access to healthcare, to education, and to the market. So the access problem is real and unless you solve the access problem, you cannot solve their economic problem. In solving the access problem, we can create jobs," he said.

Highlighting the decline in women's participation in the workforce, "In the last decade it has come down from 27 percent to 23 percent — this can change because of the new talent model. Work from home is not going away. At the same time, that's not going to be permanent. So there are interesting ways in which these things will evolve," he said.