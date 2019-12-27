Tata Chemicals takes the lead on climate change action, backs green initiatives

Climate change has become a dire threat to the world. It affects corporations as much as it does individuals. A flood or drought can scuttle the operations or slow sales of companies. A growing number of environment-conscious customers are also selective about the corporations they engage with. In other words, the stakes are high and companies can no longer ignore sustainable development. What about Indian corporates? Adapting to climate change is costly and not easy. Allocating capital to the vagaries of nature requires a shift in mindset as well: of investors and the management. In this special series, CNBC-TV18 takes a deep look at whether Indian enterprises have raised their game on sustainable development and environment goals. Here is the second part of the series. You can read the first one here:

Tata Group has been in the driver’s seat when it comes to environmental consciousness and has been continuously demonstrating its concern over climate change. Tata companies have undertaken steps and deployed cutting-edge technology to cater to the requirements and ensure sustainability.

The climate policy for the group, authored by Ratan Tata, mandates the group to measure its carbon footprint … strive to be the benchmark in their segment of industry on carbon footprint … engage actively in climate advocacy and … incorporate ‘green’ perspective in all key organisational processes.

In sync with the group’s focus on sustainability, a new organisation —the Tata Sustainability Group (TSG) — was formed in 2014. The group is trying to shift the conversation from a western viewpoint to the developing world’s perspective on dealing with climate change. The effort is to work not only within India but on a global scale.

Tata Chemicals has been one of the gems of the group that has been focusing on growing business while working on climate action, affordable and clean energy and sustainable cities and communities.

The company has implemented several schemes to save energy across its plants, including the commissioning of a solar photo-voltaic plant. In order to harness non-polluting renewable energy resources to control greenhouse gas emissions, it has proposed to set up a 150 kWp grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plant on the rooftop terrace of the electrical sub-station. This will also help to partially meet the load demand of the plant.

To reduce emissions, steps are taken across geographies. In Tata Chemicals Europe, the company has invested in the contemporary boiler which has an efficiency of almost 94 percent and this translates into 8500TPA of reduction in CO2 emissions. Another plant in the Europe operations is developing a new technology, a carbon capture and utilisation scheme, that is expected to contribute 40,000TPA of reduction in CO2 emissions.

The North American plant does only bulk deliveries, 95 percent by rail and 5 percent by diesel semi-trucks. They are also using scrubbers to control fugitive emissions. Bulk delivery is something that they are executing in the Mithapur plant as well.

Energy conservation efforts

That’s not it, the company is proactive when it comes to energy conservation as well. The company’s Europe plant installed a new steam turbine which on an average generates 12.5MW of additional power, saving around 4.8 million euros in energy costs. It is also taking care of minute details like sun-drying of crushed soda ash to reduce energy costs in the Maghadi plant.

The firm also runs a ‘save the whale shark’ initiative in partnership with the Wildlife Trust of India and the Gujarat State Forest Department with support from the fishing communities of Veraval, Sutrapada and Dhamlej region. The programme has, till date, helped rescue 585 whale sharks, which makes it one of the biggest achievements in the rescue and release of an endangered fish worldwide.