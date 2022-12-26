Tata chairman Chandrasekaran says India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy

Chandrasekaran's comment on the Indian economy was motivated by, among other things, moderate inflation, rising consumption, consumer confidence, and investment trends.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, expressed optimism about the future of the Tata Group and India's economy on Monday, stating that "despite global headwinds, the country is well placed and will continue to be the fastest growing major economy in the coming year."

"India is well placed, and the Tata Group has tremendous opportunity in the midst of global transitions towards AI/ML, Sustainability and diversified Supply Chains," said Chandrasekaran.

He did issue a warning, noting that there are "several risk factors" in the global environment, such as the European energy crisis, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflicts.

Chandrasekaran stated, "barring the pandemic and the global financial crisis, next year may mark the lowest global growth since the millennium began. We will need to keep a careful watch on commodity price rises."

In a year-end message to staff, Chandrasekaran recounted the achievements the Tata group had accomplished, such as welcoming Air India back to the company, launching Tata Neu, and reaching 500,000 passenger vehicle sales in a calendar year, with Tata EV cars making up 10 percent of those sales.

With a goal to finish the process by March 2024, subject to regulatory permissions, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced this year that they will combine Vistara into Air India. With the merger, Tata began a new chapter in its lengthy and turbulent history in aviation.

To fulfil its enormous future need for pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and airport workers, the Tata company also intends to establish an aviation training academy.

In his message, the company's chairman also discussed short-term plans. With an emphasis on sustainability, the company has created a Group-wide Project called "Aalingana" (Embrace) that aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, pioneer circular economies through sharing, reusing, and recycling, and preserve and restore the environment and biodiversity.

Chandrasekaran has already extolled the virtues of the Indian economy. Earlier, during the 95th Annual General Meeting of FICCI, he had referred to India's economy as one of the fastest growing major economies, with the potential to overtake the rest of the world's economies by 2047—the year when India would celebrate 100 years of independence.