Tamil Nadu to realise 85% of all proposed investments, says state’s industries minister

In an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, TRB Rajaa said that while a few variations from investment proposals are expected, most proposed investments in Tamil Nadu in the last two months, will see the light of day.

Tamil Nadu's newly appointed industries minister expects no less than 85 percent of the state's proposed investments to convert to actual money invested in the state. In an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, TRB Rajaa said that while a few variations from investment proposals are expected, most proposed investments in Tamil Nadu in the last two months, will see the light of day.