Tamil Nadu to realise 85% of all proposed investments, says state’s industries minister

Tamil Nadu's newly appointed industries minister expects no less than 85 percent of the state's proposed investments to convert to actual money invested in the state. In an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, TRB Rajaa said that while a few variations from investment proposals are expected, most proposed investments in Tamil Nadu in the last two months, will see the light of day.
"A reasonable target should be around the 85-90 percent mark," said Rajaa, "You can lose out on 10 to 15 percent (of total proposed investments) to investors coming up with wrong decisions, their financial closures not happening, or environmental clearances not coming in. But (we expect) nothing below the 85 percent mark."