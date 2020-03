App-based delivery services like Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats will not be permitted to function from 6 pm today till March 31 in Tamil Nadu while Section-144 is in place, the government has said in a statement.

The state goes into lockdown from 6 pm on March 24, until March 31 to prevent the community spread of the novel coronavirus. In the aftermath of its decision, the Tamil Nadu Government has issued details on its prohibitory orders.

Here’s what shuts till March 31:

As per the basic tenet of Section-144, any congregation of more than four people is prohibited, with the government release stating that residents may venture out of their homes to avail of basic and essential services while maintaining a metre of social-distancing from each other.

All liquor stores will be shut during this period while restaurants are permitted to run only a takeaway service. No seating at restaurants and no congregation at tea shops will be allowed.

The order states that buses, auto-rickshaws, cabs, ‘share’ autos and the Chennai Metro Rail will be shut for the entire week. Cabs may be allowed only between the home and hospital.

While Class 12 exams will continue as per schedule, Class 11 exams and other school, college and recruitment examinations have been postponed. While teachers are to be asked to work from home, those on examination duty may be permitted to attend to their jobs in their respective schools.

All schools, colleges, malls, large stores, theatres, resorts, gyms and libraries will remain closed. Religious places will be shut until March 31. Weddings scheduled before March 16 may carry on as planned provided the guest list is restricted to 30 invitees, only.

These businesses stay open:

All establishments dealing with the distribution of food, meat, eggs, rice, milk, bread, fruits vegetables and other essential perishables will stay open.

While the order states airports will remain open, the Indian Government’s decision to bar domestic carriers from operating makes the Tamil Nadu Government’s order redundant. Print and news media personnel, the government says, will be allowed to function as will internet service providers.

Banks, ATMs, courts, security agencies, hospitals, ration shops, the state-run cooperative milk depot (Aavin), Amma canteens, petrol pumps, LPG depots, e-commerce services (except food delivery apps) and pharmacies may go about business as usual.

B-to-B firms like poultry-feed manufacturers, agro-based companies, horticultural establishments, fisheries, medical suppliers, and IT and ITES transporters may also continue to function.

Services to old-age homes, women’s hostels and homes for the differently abled, and orphanages will be allowed. However, elective surgeries the government says, will have to be postponed and expecting mothers will have to enlist themselves before being assisted by a doctor.