Theatres and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu will be permitted to run shows at full capacity with immediate effect.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order allowing owners of theatres and multiplexes in the state to fill their seats to maximum capacity.

Since November 10, all theatres and multiplexes were permitted to run at 50 percent seating occupancy

“Based on the decrease in Covid-19 cases day by day, the theatre owners association has represented to the government to increase the seating capacity of theatres/cinemas/multiplexes,” said the government order.

“Therefore, the government hereby permits the increase of seating capacity at cinemas/theatres/multiplexes from existing 50 percent to 100 percent by following the standard operating procedure issued already,” it added.

On Sunday, Chennai recorded only about 236 Covid-19 cases — a far cry from the daily case count of 2,000 that it was consistently registering barely four months ago. The state has also permitted relaxations in restaurant timings and occupancy levels at offices.

The SOPs that the state government refers to includes the provision of hand sanitizers at multiple locations within the theatre or multiplex and mandatory screening of precautionary measures before the screening of a film, which the latest GO now lays emphasis on. It says,

“In order to create awareness, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall be screened during the show-time.”

The decision to increase permitted seating at theatres and multiplexes from 50 percent to 100 percent comes ahead of blockbuster Tamil film releases scheduled this year. This includes actor Vijay’s much-awaited Master, even as icons like Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan are preparing for their respective films too. Rajnikanth’s Annathai, produced by the Kalanathi-Maran-owned Sun Pictures has been slotted for a 2021 release, while Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is also expected to be released this year.