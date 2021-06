It might take up until the end of July for Tamil Nadu to see the tabling of its first full state budget, this year. Speaking to CNBC-TV18's managing editor, Shereen Bhan, Tamil Nadu finance minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said he made a recommendation to the state's chief minister MK Stalin, to wait until late July before tabling the budget.

"The chief minister will take the final call on when the state budget will be tabled, but I recommended and advised him to possibly wait till we see COVID-19's impact on the state's economy and what kind of funds we are getting from the Centre, before tabling the budget," said Rajan.

"I have requested that we look to possibly wait till the end of July before we table a full state budget," he added. Rajan's recommendation of a state budget in July is not new or without precedent — one that is he acknowledges himself.

