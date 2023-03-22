Tamil Nadu to double capex in two years, says Finance Minister P Thiagarajan

"This is India's moment. A golden opportunity. Centre and states must all step up," said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiagarajan on Wednesday. "India is a cynosure of all eyes given the global picture both politically and economically," he added.

The state finance minister said Tamil Nadu is one of the most industrialised states in the country. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Thiagarajan said that the state is intending to double its capital expenditure in the next two years.

Talking about the revenue deficit, the Tamil Nadu FM said that it had been increasing every year from 2014 to 2020. He said there was a clear slippage of revenue that was previously 9 to 10 percent of the GSDP. "We have rectified the revenue deficit and there is a long way to go," he said.

During his state budget speech on Monday, Thiagarajan said that Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit was down 50 percent in two years. “The annual revenue deficit of Rs 62,000 crore, which our government inherited when we assumed office in 2021 has reduced to around Rs 30,000 in the revised estimates of the current year,” he had said.

He told CNBC-TV18 that as he said during his budget speech, there is a lot of revenue improvement that needs to happen. "We have started to put controls, systemic checks and balances. We have improved audit, started electronic monitoring," he said.

He also said that there could have been revenue implications to cutting VAT on ATF.

The Tamil Nadu FM on Wednesday also said that the state is not looking at asset monetisation, and is looking at working more on public-private partnership (PPP) models.

Talking about the bill on banning online gaming, the finance minister the state government would send it back to the government. "It is sound, well reasoned," he said.