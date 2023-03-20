Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Government announces Rs 500 crore for CM breakfast scheme for school students

More than 18 lakh students stand to benefit under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. The scheme was launched in September 2022 by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who stated at the time that the scheme was not a freebie but a duty of the state to feed its children.
Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, presenting the state Budget 2023 on Monday, announced an allocation of Rs 500 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. The scheme provides primary school children in government schools one meal daily.
With Rs 500 crore being earmarked for the scheme, more than 30,000 government schools in the state will be able to start the Breakfast Scheme. As a result, more than 18 lakh students stand to benefit by receiving one free nutritious meal when coming to school.
Talking about the scheme’s prior success, finance minister Thiagarajan stated that enrolment in Tamil Nadu’s government schools has increased since the launch of the scheme. Attendance in over 1,300 schools across Tirupathur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Tiruvarur districts have increased, according to the minister.
The scheme was launched in September 2022 by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who stated at the time that the scheme was not a freebie but a duty of the state to feed its children.
Among other policies and schemes aimed at benefiting children in the budget, Thiagarajan also announced that the government will be providing Rs 305 crore towards school children’s bicycles. Another Rs 320 crore will be spent towards providing tricycles to persons with disabilities.
The government also announced in the state budget that it will give Rs 1,000 per month to female students through the Innovation Women Program scholarships. The government also announced further scholarships for those students aspiring to serve in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services. A total of 1,000 students will be selected and will be given a scholarship of Rs 7,500 per month to appear for the preliminary level exam. The government will also provide them with a scholarship of Rs 25,000 to appear in the main exam.
