Tamil Nadu budget 2023: DMK govt likely to announce Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women

Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will present the budget for 2023-24 at 10 am. A key scheme that taxpayers await is Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women heads of households in the state.

The scheme was a key poll promise by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. During his campaign for the Erode (east) by-poll, the CM declared the Budget would declare the date for the launch of the scheme that will provide Rs 1,000 to women heads of households in the state:

On February 27, when Stalin, also the president of DMK, hit the campaign trail for Erode (East) bypoll on the last day of canvassing votes, said his party never failed to execute its promises or announcements.

The DMK's poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman head of the family will certainly be implemented, he asserted. His remarks came following severe criticism from Opposition parties who have been questioning the government over the alleged delay in rolling out the initiative.

The CM said 85 percent of the DMK's election promises have been implemented and the rest would be done by the end of this year.

"Soon after the budget is presented, the business advisory committee will decide on the dates for the presentation of the agriculture budget and debates for the demand for grants for various government departments,” Appavu said.