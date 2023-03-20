Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Big announcements for Chennai development, breakfast scheme in schools

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: The solatium for defence personnel. who sacrifice their lives in line of duty, will be doubled from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. Here are other top announcements from this year's budget.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 was presented by state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday. He told the assembly that the state's revenue deficit reduced by Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 62,000 crore in the last one year. In his Budget speech, the state finance minister further announced that the government will implement a special agency to transform Tamil Nadu into a green state with a contribution of more than 50 percent renewable energy in total power generation by 2030.

Here are top announcements in Tamil Nadu Budget 2023:

For education:

> Rs 500 crore for breakfast scheme for school students. Over 30,000 schools will commence breakfast scheme to help more than 18 lakh students.

> Rs 40,229 crore for school education department allocated. Rs 1,500 crore allotted for improving infrastructure in government schools.

> Rs 305 crore for bicycles for school students

> Rs 5 crore financial allocation to translate BR Ambedkar's works into Tamil

> Rs 200 crore for new classrooms and labs at 26 polytechnic an d government colleges

> Skill development centre to be setup at SIPCOT Hosur at a cost of Rs 80 crore

> Rs 6,967 crore for higher education department. Training institute for advanced technology will be setup at Ambattur. Also, training in mechatronics, IoT ( Internet of Things), advanced automobile technology and advanced welding will be offered in the institute

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Health

> Rs 18,661 crore allotted for health and family welfare department. Tamil Nadu to open new hospital building in Kilpauk, Coimbatore and Madurai this year

> Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme will be expanded with focus on preventing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and kidney diseases among industrial workers.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Urban and rural development

> Integrated projects for planned development to be launched for Coimbatore and Madurai titled 'Ezhilmigu Coimbatore and Madurai'

> Rs 1,500 for beautifying and cleaning 44 km stretch of Adyar-Cooum river

> Metro rail project in Madurai at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore

> Rural roads covering more than 5,140 km to be constructed at cost of Rs 2,000 crore

> Rs 10 crore for Pudhirai Vannar welfare board

> Four-lane flyover to be constructed from Thenampet to Annasala under the Chief Minister's Road Development Scheme. This flyover will be built over the Chennai Metro Rail Tunnel and will reduce road traffic congestion, said the finance minister

> 10 small handloom parks to be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Infrastructures proposed

> Kalaignar memorial library in Madurai will be inaugurated in June 2023

> Chola Museum will be set up in Thanjavur, says finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

> International birds centre to be established in Marakkanam

> Rs 2,000 crore for Neithal meetpu project for restoration of sea, beaches

> New sanctuary announced in Tamil Nadu at Erode

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Other key announcements

> The solatium for defence personnel who sacrifice their lives during duty will be doubled from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh

> Government targets bank loans to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore for Women Self-Help Groups

> Rs 500 crore for procurement of 1,000 new buses and renovation of 500 buses

What's in store for Chennai:

> Hi-tech Sports City to be set up by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

> Rs 25 crore to refurbish facilities in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai

> Tamil Nadu government to launch 'North Chennai Development' initiative at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore for uniform development in the city

> Chennai Metro Rail Project - Poontamalli Metro Line to be commissioned in December

> Rs 320 crore for Chennai flood mitigation programme in Chennai

> 30 acres of nature-quality city public square and open-air theater will be set up in Chennai Island. Rs. 50 crore allocated for development of Chennai Island