Food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it would vaccinate its entire fleet of 2 lakh delivery partners against COVID-19. The company has a large presence across the country with its footprints in as many as 500 cities. Nearly 5,500 Swiggy employees will be vaccinated in the first phase and those above 45 years and above will be eligible.

In a press release, Swiggy claimed that right from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic it has maintained a deep focus on its delivery partners' health and safety. It introduced 'no-contact' deliveries and trained the food delivery partners on the best safety protocols.

Announcing this vaccination drive, Vivek Sunder, the COO of Swiggy, said, "Over the past year, our delivery women and men have been a lifeline for the nation, delivering food and other essentials to millions of Indians during their time of need. As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we're prioritizing creating awareness across our fleet and extending our COVID cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners."