Swadeshi Jagaran Manch passes resolution opposing divestment, strategic sale programme
Updated : December 01, 2019 02:54 PM IST
Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the ruling BJP's ideological parent RSS on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the Union government’s divestment and strategic sale programme of the state-owned assets.
SJM has demanded that NITI Aayog’s report on public sector enterprises (PSEs) be junked.
SJM has said that there is a need for a fresh assessment of the value and worth of PSEs.
