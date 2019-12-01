#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Swadeshi Jagaran Manch passes resolution opposing divestment, strategic sale programme

Updated : December 01, 2019 02:54 PM IST

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the ruling BJP's ideological parent RSS on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the Union government’s divestment and strategic sale programme of the state-owned assets.
SJM has demanded that NITI Aayog’s report on public sector enterprises (PSEs) be junked.
SJM has said that there is a need for a fresh assessment of the value and worth of PSEs.
cnbc two logos
