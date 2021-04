The 10-year government yield sustaining at 6.10 percent looks difficult in the near term, said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO-Debt and Head Product at Kotak Mahindra AMC on Tuesday. The view comes after the last bond auction of the current financial year, scheduled on March 26 was cancelled.

“This is not completely priced. The announcement was more of conjecture for the market and after the announcement yesterday, it could mean positive news,” she told CNBC-TV18.

There could be a reasonably good rally in market opening today, Iyer added.

On 10-year government yield’s sustainability, she said, “Sustainability below 6.10 percent immediately may be difficult because it is one-off and then going into April you have supplies again. So sustaining them may be difficult but yes, it could test those levels for sure.”

On the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) new rules on valuing the perpetual bonds, Iyer pointed out, “It is one category of the fraternity, which subscribers to these bonds where you could see tepid response going forward. However, if you see over the past whole week and even starting trading session yesterday, there has been the amount of buying appetite, non-MF volumes are not significantly high but that goes to prove that if credibility or the creditworthiness of the underlying issuer is not a concern, there are takers or buyers for these instruments. That is indeed positive news.”

The glide path is a much-needed respite for the smooth implementation of this circular, she said.