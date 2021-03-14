Sustained economic growth is key to India's future, says Amitabh Kant Updated : March 14, 2021 11:12 AM IST Kant said that COVID-19 will likely reverse the trend of poverty alleviation. Pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge. Global economic growth is expected to rebound about 5.5 percent. Published : March 14, 2021 11:12 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply