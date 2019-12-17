#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Sustainable development and reporting: Miles to go before we sleep

Updated : December 17, 2019 05:38 PM IST

In an impact economy, consumers and shareholders will challenge entrepreneurs and executives to show that they generate their profits in a manner that contributes to the public good
Corporates have become more vigilant and aware of the fact that that the financial performance of companies corresponds to how well they contend with environmental, social, governance (ESG), and other nonfinancial matters
Sustainable development and reporting: Miles to go before we sleep
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Govt intensifies tax collection efforts, targets Rs 1.1 lakh crore in GST every month until March

Govt intensifies tax collection efforts, targets Rs 1.1 lakh crore in GST every month until March

Formula 1 heiress' jewel collection reported stolen in raid

Formula 1 heiress' jewel collection reported stolen in raid

GST Council meet preview: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meet preview: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV