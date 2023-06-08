CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia's expenditure on climate change tiny, but is accelerating, says Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered

India's expenditure on climate change tiny, but is accelerating, says Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered

India's expenditure on climate change tiny, but is accelerating, says Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  Jun 8, 2023 9:27:27 PM IST (Updated)

Zarin Daruwala highlighted how other countries have given benefits in sustainable finance. For instance, Japan, China and the US give interest-free finance for the first year of renewable projects.

India is a tiny country globally in terms of spending on climate change as $32 trillion has been spent and India's expenditure is just one percent, Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO - India & SA, Standard Chartered Bank, said during the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18.

She highlighted how other countries have given benefits in sustainable finance. For instance, Japan, China and the US give interest-free finance for the first year of renewable projects.
But she highlighted that India is accelerating on this front. "The heartening thing is that it's not the big companies talking, it's even the small vendors, who are conscious that if they are exporting, their ecosystem will be expected to be climate compliant. And they are also thinking of how to have renewable sources of energy, or even recycling of water or many other things. So, I think it's a very good development."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X