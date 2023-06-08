India's expenditure on climate change tiny, but is accelerating, says Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered

Zarin Daruwala highlighted how other countries have given benefits in sustainable finance. For instance, Japan, China and the US give interest-free finance for the first year of renewable projects.

India is a tiny country globally in terms of spending on climate change as $32 trillion has been spent and India's expenditure is just one percent, Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO - India & SA, Standard Chartered Bank, said during the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18.

