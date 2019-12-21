Economy
Sushil Modi allays GST hike fears, says no rate change till revenue stabilises
Updated : December 21, 2019 06:09 PM IST
Sushil Modi allayed fears of any hike in GST rate saying the media reports have been wrong in predicting an increase in the rates.
Sushil Modi said there was no possibility of any change in GST slabs and tax rates, hike or cut, in the near future.
He said that GST Council, in its last meeting, has decided to consider any change in tax rates only once in a year and not in each and every meeting.
