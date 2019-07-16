cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Surviving in the fragile Sundarbans delta: Will the new government respond?

Updated : July 16, 2019 04:00 PM IST

Sundarbans is an ecologically endangered landscape. Despite environmental regulations for conserving the forests, the region’s ecological crisis remains unattended and has taken a backseat in the agenda of the political parties.
Environmental challenges will likely magnify in the coming years, significantly so for the projected increase in the number of climate refugees from the Sundarbans.
The new government at the Centre should urgently attend to the ecological as well as human survival crises in the region, through possible ways that can balance the two imperatives, writes Amrita Sen in this commentary.
