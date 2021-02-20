Supreme Court tells RBI to frame new rules of bank locker management within 6 months

On Friday, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set new regulations within six months on locker facility management, which will be followed by banks across the country.

The apex court observed that banks cannot leave their customers in the lurch by claiming ignorance about the contents of their lockers. The SC added that present regulations on locker management were inadequate and muddled.

A bench comprising Justice MM Shantanagoudar and Justice Vineet Saran said with the advent of globalisation, domestic as well as international transactions have increased manifold. Banks have begun to play a huge role in the life of the common man.

As a result, lockers have become an integral part of the services provided by a bank to its customers. So, it becomes necessary that RBI lays down comprehensive rules for banks to manage lockers, said the SC.

The judgment came while hearing a case linked to the United Bank of India’s Kolkata branch. A resident of Kolkata, Amitabha Dasgupta, had filed an appeal against an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Dasgupta said that his locker was broken open after the bank claimed that he had missed his dues. He denied the claims and also said that when the bank gave him back his jewels, he found that he was given just two of seven ornaments.

He filed a complaint at the District Consumer Forum seeking a direction to the bank to return his ornaments, or pay Rs 3 lakh as the cost of jewelry, and compensation for damages.

However, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission accepted the State Commission’s findings, which said that Consumer Forum has limited jurisdiction to adjudicate on the recovery of the contents of the locker.