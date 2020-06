In a major relief for private companies, the Supreme Court has diluted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order that employees should be paid their full wages for the lockdown period.

The apex court has asked the government not to take any coercive steps against private employers who have not paid salaries to their employees during the lockdown.

The court has said that the issue should be resolved through negotiations between the employers and their employees.

The negotiation between employees and employers regarding wage payment will be facilitated by state government labour departments, the court said.

The government has been given four more weeks to file a reply on the legality of March 29 notification that had ordered mandatory payment of wages.