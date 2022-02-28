Supply disruptions here to stay; impact of Russia-Ukraine war to vary across economies

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sonal Varma, MD & Chief Economist- India and Asia Ex-Japan, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) Private Limited, and G Padmanabhan, former Non-Executive Chairman, Bank of India, discussed the penalties imposed on Russian financial sector and its implications on a global level.

As soon as war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the world was confronted with many an issue on all fronts. One of them being supply disruptions, which G Padmanabhan, Former Bank of India non-executive chairman says is here to stay.

"A lot of uncertainty has come into the whole scenario because of this. It all depends upon what's going to be the end game. As we speak, I think there is some reconciliatory talks that are happening. So it depends on how long it is going to prolong and if it prolongs too long, then I think the supply disruptions are here to stay; it will become a bigger problem," he said.

To counter Russia’s aggression, the Unites States, European Union (EU) announced sanctions on Russia. However, Padmanabhan believes the full extent of the fallout of these sanctions will become clear once details on which banks are being sanctioned emerges.

"It all depends upon the details. If you compare it with what happened in Iran, it was almost impossible because the entire country was sanctioned and any of the American entities or any of the European entities or any other entity in the world, for the reason that US dollar is the reserve currency and if any of the other countries, institutions also go against the US sanctions, there could be implications on these institutions dealing with the US dollar also," he mentioned.

"But if it is going to be selective, and the banks which are taken out of the SWIFT system are also going to be these banks who are going to be sanctioned, then for the other banks, it looks as if the transactions will go on. But we need to wait and see the details," he said.

Sonal Varma, MD and chief economist - India and Asia Ex-Japan, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited too concurs, and adds that there could be a big economic hit for Russia this year due to sanctions and withdrawals. She says there are several economic implications for Russia, including loss of confidence, and fear of withdrawal of money from banks.

"This is a significant economic blow on the Russian economy in terms of the loss of confidence, risk of bank runs, as people withdraw money from the banking system. The sanctions, and just the broader isolation of Russia is going to negatively impact the investment outlook there," she said.

"So despite there being certain carve outs, I think the combination of the sanctions, the confidence effects, the risk around the financial sector broadly do suggest a big economic hit for the Russian economy this year," she added.

She says big investors are allegedly taking money out of Russia. But the impact of this war will be different across geographies, she adds. As much as 40 percent of the gas to the European countries comes via Russia, but direct linkages of Russia to the US and Asia is quite small, she explains.

"We have heard some big foreign investors taking their money out from the country. The impact is going to vary across economies. So the EU in general, and a lot of the Eastern European countries, which have a close trade and financial linkage with Russia, the growth impact there will be quite substantial alongside a big hit on inflation, because nearly 40 percent of the gas comes via Russia. So it does put the ECB in a tricky spot. But if you move outside Europe, for instance, the US, the direct linkages are quite small. For most of Asia as well, the direct impact from Russia is quite small," she said.

However, higher inflationary pressures and risk of weaker export growth in Asia is a cause for concern, says Varma. She expects CPI inflation to come in at 5.8 percent in FY23.

She said, "For Asia mainly, it means higher inflationary pressures, potentially in the near term and also risk of a weaker export growth in the second half of the year, particularly if Europe sees a slowdown. For India, the shocks in specific pockets of energy can actually be quite substantial, therefore putting the pressure on both current as well as fiscal accounts."

"We haven't changed our forecast. We're still looking at 7.8 percent in FY23. If this persists and sustains, there would be a downside risk. Inflation - we've been in the camp that it is going to surprise on the upside for many reasons. This only adds to that view. So we're looking for CPI inflation to average around 5.8 percent in FY23, so more than a percentage point above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projections," she said.

