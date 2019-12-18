#CABQuiz#GST#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Sundaram MF bets on private lenders, expects Nifty at 13,500 in a year

Updated : December 18, 2019 02:28 PM IST

Sunil Subramaniam says that the auto sector is showing green shoots of recovery
Looking at current valuations, Subramaniam believes that this is a good time to buy good quality stocks
Sundaram MF bets on private lenders, expects Nifty at 13,500 in a year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud charges

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud charges

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV