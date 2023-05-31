India lowers sugar sale limit for June by 50,000 tonne

For the past three years, the government has been fixing the maximum quantity of sugar available for sale on a monthly-basis to support prices and help mills clear sugarcane arrears.

The government has set a limit of 23.5 lakh tonne for sugar sales by mills in June, 50,000 tonne less than the May quota, a notification by the Food and Public Distribution Department stated.

The sales quota for Maharashtra for June has been lowered by 8,283 tonne to 7.4 lakh tonne from the previous month, while for Uttar Pradesh, the quota has been raised by 10,994 tonne to 8.72 lakh tonne. The quota for Karnataka has been lowered by 30,774 tonne to 3.46 lakh tonne from the previous month.

