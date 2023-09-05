Sugar prices hit record high in Pakistan, crosses PKR 200

Sugar prices hit a record high in several parts of Pakistan on Monday. According to a Dawn report, sugar was being sold at PKR 230 per kg in Balochistan’s Chaman area, while in the central Punjab town of Arifwala, the commodity was being sold at PKR 185/kg.

Meanwhile, sugar prices fell by PKR 2 to PKR 176 per kg in the wholesale market in Karachi. However, the retail price of 1 kg of sugar remained PKR 190, Dawn reported while citing PPI news agency.

Why sugar prices rose in Pakistan

The rise in sugar prices came a week after Pakistan's caretaker government expressed alarm over depleting sugar stocks. "Rising sugarcane prices and court orders were also seen as being behind the rising price of sugar," the report said.

Meanwhile, dealers were quoted by news agency ANI as saying that the price of the commodity increased after the supply of sugar got suspended as vehicles got stuck on the national highways after the suspension of permits.

Senator Taj Haider claimed that “Honourable Rana Sanaullah allowed 1.4 million tons sugar to be smuggled” and lamented how ex-planning minister Ahsan Iqbal had held his former cabinet colleague Naveed Qamar responsible for the crisis.

Haider claimed that Pakistan's former Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar had officially allowed the export of around 250, 000 tonnes of sugar to help the finance ministry earn some foreign exchange, and took exception to the insinuation that his party colleague was somehow to blame for the shortage.

The sudden rise in sugar prices has added to the misery of the people who are already bearing the brunt of inflation, ARY News reported.