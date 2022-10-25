Sugar mills in Maharashtra expected to start crushing operations by November 10

By PTI

So far, 73 sugar mills have obtained necessary permissions for the crushing season and a total of 203 mills are expected to undertake crushing this year against 200 last year, the official said.

Sugar mills in Maharashtra are expected to start sugarcane crushing at full capacity around November 10, a senior official said on Tuesday. Generally, the crushing season starts in mid-October.

The estimated sugarcane production in the state may reach 1,343 lakh tons against 1,321 lakh tons in the 2021-22 season. The sugar production may rise up to 138 lakh tons against 137 lakh tons last year, the official said.