    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    Sugar mills in Maharashtra expected to start crushing operations by November 10

    Sugar mills in Maharashtra expected to start crushing operations by November 10

    Sugar mills in Maharashtra expected to start crushing operations by November 10
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    So far, 73 sugar mills have obtained necessary permissions for the crushing season and a total of 203 mills are expected to undertake crushing this year against 200 last year, the official said.

    Sugar mills in Maharashtra are expected to start sugarcane crushing at full capacity around November 10, a senior official said on Tuesday. Generally, the crushing season starts in mid-October.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The crushing, the first stage in sugar production, was delayed this year as the prolonged monsoon has delayed cane harvest, the official told PTI. So far, 73 sugar mills have obtained necessary permissions for the crushing season and a total of 203 mills are expected to undertake crushing this year against 200 last year, the official said.
    The estimated sugarcane production in the state may reach 1,343 lakh tons against 1,321 lakh tons in the 2021-22 season. The sugar production may rise up to 138 lakh tons against 137 lakh tons last year, the official said.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    MaharashtraSugarcane

    Next Article

    India is still buoyant, mood is still good: Deloitte India

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng