It is day two of nationwide lockdown in India and various authorities have faced different challenges.

Discussing the impact of lockdown on supply chains and prices of food articles and vegetables, Siraj Chaudhry, MD and CEO of National Collateral Management Service said, “We are in a fortunate situation as a country to have sufficient food stocks with us. The challenge is that in the current environment, there is so much restriction on movement, so how do we move these food stocks to the people who need them."

"We are also expecting a very large rabi harvest and the farmers would be itching to get that crop to the market, which he is currently unable to do given the situation. The stocks, which are already with the government will help them tide over the current problem,” he said.

Talking about what the farmers will do, he added, “This is causing a delay in the procurement, delay in farmers bringing the material to the market which is okay for a certain number of days – two-three weeks – but the smaller and medium farmers will be facing a huge cash crunch, which would obviously get them restless. So, there is a need to provide them the money to go on for the time they are not able to bring their crops to the market. The storage available will be less because if the crop comes in late, it will stay longer and that will hit the kharip crop. So there could be a potential storage crunch in the country.”

“Although I am hopeful with all the efforts that the government is making, these supply chain hiccups will be taken care of, we need to understand that it is not just about moving produce from one place to the other, there are a whole lot of other services involved, which is loading, packing, unloading. There has to be greater clarity on defining essential services. It is a challenge to get the employees to get to work but if they are harassed then their enthusiasm to do that is even lower,” said Chaudhry.