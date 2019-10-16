Business
Subhash Chandra struggles to retain Zee's control amid VTB’s stake sale talks, says report
Updated : October 16, 2019 12:16 PM IST
Russian investment bank VTB Capital is in discussions with two potential investors to sell a 10.71 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said the report.
The report said that if the deal takes place, it could threaten promoter Subhash Chandra’s control over the firm.
Chandra too is in negotiations with VTB to buy back the shares, the report added.
