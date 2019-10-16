#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
Sensex, Nifty trade flat as metal, auto shares offset gains in banks, financials
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Subhash Chandra  struggles  to retain Zee's control amid VTB’s stake sale talks, says report

Updated : October 16, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Russian investment bank VTB Capital is in discussions with two potential investors to sell a 10.71 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said the report.
The report said that if the deal takes place, it could threaten promoter Subhash Chandra’s control over the firm.
Chandra too is in negotiations with VTB to buy back the shares, the report added.
