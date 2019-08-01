Business
Stronger demand boosts India factory activity in July, reveals survey
Updated : August 01, 2019 10:48 AM IST
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 52.5 in July from June's 52.1.
Overseas demand was hampered by slower global trade flows, underscoring the broadening impact of international tariff tensions, especially led by the bruising Sino-US row that has entered its second year with no resolution in sight.
Growth in foreign demand slowed to its weakest rate in 15 months, the survey showed.
