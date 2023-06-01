The opinions of A Prasanna and Pranjul Bhandari shed light on the current economic scenario in India. While Prasanna suggests sticking with a GDP growth of 6 percent and highlights the possibility of the RBI pausing rate hikes, Bhandari highlights the presence of weaker sectors in the economy and the need for equitable growth.

India's quarter four gross domestic product (GDP) came in way above expectation at 6.1 percent. CNBC-TV18’s poll said 5.1 percent. This has yanked the full-year growth to 7.2 percent against market expectation of 7 percent.

Leading economists, A Prasanna, Chief Economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, have shared their insights on the current state of the Indian economy, shedding light on various aspects that shape the country's growth trajectory.

While Prasanna suggested sticking with a GDP growth of 6 percent, Bhandari highlighted the emerging weakness in certain sectors while also emphasizing the importance of equitable growth. Moreover, both experts analyzed the potential stance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in light of evolving inflation dynamics.

According to A Prasanna, maintaining a GDP growth rate of 6 percent seems plausible. Despite some concerns and challenges, Prasanna argued that the Indian economy is poised for moderate growth, driven by various sectors.

“Our FY24 number was 6 percent, we are retaining it,” he said.

Inflation has been a key concern for policymakers, but recent developments indicate an improvement in this area. Prasanna suggested that the RBI might hit the pause button on further policy rate hikes, taking into account the positive trend in inflation.

In a global context, the United States Federal Reserve's actions often have a ripple effect on other economies, including India. Prasanna pointed out that the US Fed is expected to pause its rate hikes in June. This move, if realized, could alleviate some pressure on the Indian economy , providing a favorable external environment for growth and stability.

While there is speculation about the RBI and MPC altering their stance, Prasanna suggested that they might opt to retain their current position.

“I don’t think banks have passed on completely the rate hikes by the RBI and the MPC. I think that part will also come into play during the year, therefore, we are sticking with 6 percent,” he explained.

This indicates a cautious approach by the central bank in response to ongoing economic developments

Even if there are no significant changes in the stance, Prasanna anticipates a dovish commentary from the RBI. A dovish tone often indicates a willingness to support growth through accommodative monetary policies, reinforcing the notion of stability and encouraging investment and economic activities.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, drew attention to the pockets of weakness within the Indian economy. While overall growth prospects remain positive, Bhandari highlighted the need for targeted interventions to address the vulnerabilities in certain sectors.

Bhandari emphasized the importance of equitable growth as a key aspect of India's economic journey. The focus should not only be on overall growth figures but also on ensuring that the benefits are shared by all sections of society.

For more details, watch the accompanying video