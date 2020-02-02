Associate Partners
Stock market's reaction on Budget surprising, says Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

Updated : February 02, 2020 04:49 PM IST

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said Budget has done nothing wrong, and it has "ticked all the boxes".
Giving a thumbs down to the Budget, the market benchmark Sensex logged its biggest single-day plunge in more than a decade, wiping out Rs 3.46 lakh crore investor wealth.
When asked if it is still possible to achieve $5 trillion target by 2024-25, economist Rajiv Kumar said it is not an unreal goal and will be achieved.
