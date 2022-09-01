Stellar Value Chain Solutions to hire 300 engineers per year

By PTI

Tech-enabled consumer supply chain firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions plans to hire 300 engineers per year, its chairman and managing director Anshuman Singh has said. Also, moving away from the industry practice of mass hiring just ahead of the festive season, to cater to enhanced demand, the company will recruit 10,000 individuals, including engineers and diploma holders, in a staggered manner, as it expects a steadier market this year, he said.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions currently has 10,000 employees. "Earlier also we used to hire engineers but that was just about 100 per year. We will now hire 300 engineers every year," Singh told PTI.

The city-based Stellar Value Chain Solutions has a network of distribution and fulfilment centres as well as transportation facilities. Noting that both quality and the strategy of hiring in the industry have changed, Singh said, the company is also increasing the women workforce, which currently accounts for less than 5 per cent, as well as differently-abled people.

"Overall, we are hiring 10,000 people in a phased manner (over a period of time) which include engineers, diploma holders, 12th pass, skilled and unskilled workforce as well as differently-abled people," Singh said. "Our impression is that the market has stabilised. The e-commerce segment too has stabilized and the market is going to be steadier (than earlier times)," Singh said.

He said that September-October is not going to see the kind of surge (in sales) that these months would witness earlier and emphasized that the peak of Diwali will not be as big as earlier. However, the November-December period of the year would not see the dip also (against the earlier trend), as this stable growth is expected to continue even after Diwali, Singh stated.