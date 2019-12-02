Steel sector witnessing growth after slowdown: Dharmendra Pradhan
Updated : December 02, 2019 04:38 PM IST
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan was responding to a query on whether the government proposes to set up new steel plants in Haryana.
India has become a net exporter of steel in the current year, according to Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said the production of iron ore in the country is sufficient to meet the current demand and consumption by the domestic industry.
