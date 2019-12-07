Economy
Statue of Unity in Gujarat sees 15,000 visitors a day, surpasses Statue of Liberty's footfall
Updated : December 07, 2019 03:28 PM IST
The Statue of Unity, designed by the Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar is the world's tallest statue.
The statue is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in Kevadiya town in Gujarat.
